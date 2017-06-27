The United States and Armenia at Twenty-Five

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in cooperation with the Embassy of Armenia, hosted a conversation with five former and current ambassadors—three American and two Armenian—on U.S.-Armenian ties over the past twenty-five years. The ambassadors focused on the dynamics of the bilateral relationship and the regional challenges from both historical and contemporary perspectives. Each provided their views on the achievements thus far and challenges remaining in U.S.-Armenian ties, particularly as both countries face a changing global landscape. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bridget Brink provided opening remarks.

The Carnegie Endowment has published a series of white papers on Armenia and the South Caucasus, all which are available on Carnegie’s Changing Geopolitics of Eurasia website.

Bridget Brink

Bridget Brink is deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

Rouben Shougarian

Rouben Shougarian served as the Armenian ambassador to the United States from 1993 to 1999.

Peter Tomsen

Peter Tomsen served as the U.S. ambassador to Armenia from 1995 to 1998.

John Ordway

John Ordway served as the U.S. ambassador to Armenia from 2001 to 2004.

John Evans

John Evans served as the U.S. ambassador to Armenia from 2004 to 2006.

Grigor Hovhannissian

Grigor Hovhannissian has served as the Armenian ambassador to the United States since 2016.

Paul Stronski

Paul Stronski is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.