Following a week-long tour of Europe, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) discussed the rise of authoritarianism and emerging threats to democracy in the United States and around the world, and the implications for U.S. domestic and foreign policy. Carnegie’s Sarah Chayes moderated.

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders is an independent U.S. senator from Vermont.

Sarah Chayes

Sarah Chayes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy and Rule of Law program.