Revitalizing Palestinian Nationalism, July, 13, 2017

Thu. July 13th, 2017
Washington, DC

Fifty years after the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, repeated efforts to negotiate a two-state solution have faltered, and the traditional instruments of Palestinian nationalism face crises of confidence. A new Carnegie report, Revitalizing Palestinian Nationalism: Options Versus Realities examines the challenges facing Palestinian nationalism and the prospects for institutional renewal. Carnegie scholars Perry Cammack and Nathan Brown will discuss the report’s findings with Husam Zomlot, the chief representative of the Palestinian General Delegation to the United States.

Husam S. Zomlot

Husam S. Zomlot is the chief representative of the Palestinian General Delegation to the United States and an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Perry Cammack

Perry Cammack is a fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Nathan J. Brown

Nathan J. Brown is a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University and a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program. 

Husam Zomlot