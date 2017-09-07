event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Revitalizing Palestinian Nationalism

Thu. September 7th, 2017
Beirut, Lebanon

Fifty years after the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, repeated efforts to negotiate a two-state solution have faltered, and the traditional instruments of Palestinian nationalism face crises of confidence. While the current path is likely to lead to continued occupation, settlement expansion, and further internal division, the strategic alternatives could unravel Palestinian institutional and diplomatic achievements, with no certainty of success.

The Carnegie Middle East Center organized the launch of its report titled Revitalizing Palestinian Nationalism: Options Versus Realities. The report examines the challenges facing Palestinian nationalism and explores the prospects for national renewal.

SPEAKERS

Nur Arafeh is the policy fellow of Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network.

Tarek Mitri is the director of the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut and the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Institute of Palestine Studies.

Marwan Muasher is the vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East.

MODERATOR

Maha Yahya is the director of the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Nur Arafeh

Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Nur Arafeh is a fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where she is co-leading the program on the political economy of the MENA region. Her research focuses on the political economy of reconstruction, private sector development, business-state relations, food insecurity, and peacebuilding strategies.

Tarek Mitri

is the director of the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.