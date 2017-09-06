The Carnegie Middle East program hosted Tunisian Member of Parliament Olfa Soukri Cherif to discuss Tunisia’s economic and political challenges. Soukri Cherif discussed the legislative priorities of the parliament, including addressing the three goals of the revolution—dignity, justice, and equality. She offered suggestions for ways to address the informal economy in a fair and equitable manner, and the need to change the public perception of taxation to encourage more Tunisian individuals and businesses to pay their taxes. She also described some recent successes in parliament, including legislation to promote gender equality and fight corruption. Carnegie’s Sarah Yerkes moderated the discussion.