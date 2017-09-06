event

Tunisia’s Economic and Political Challenges

Wed. September 6th, 2017
Washington, DC

The Carnegie Middle East program hosted Tunisian Member of Parliament Olfa Soukri Cherif to discuss Tunisia’s economic and political challenges. Soukri Cherif discussed the legislative priorities of the parliament, including addressing the three goals of the revolution—dignity, justice, and equality. She offered suggestions for ways to address the informal economy in a fair and equitable manner, and the need to change the public perception of taxation to encourage more Tunisian individuals and businesses to pay their taxes. She also described some recent successes in parliament, including legislation to promote gender equality and fight corruption. Carnegie’s Sarah Yerkes moderated the discussion.

Sarah Yerkes

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Olfa Soukri Cherif