Demystifying the Chinese Party Congress

The Nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China was a milestone event beginning October 18. Analysts differed on whether or not it would mark a coronation of sorts for an all-powerful General Secretary Xi Jinping, and the extent of the changes he may enact as a result. Carnegie was pleased to welcome the principal authors of the premier China-watching online journal, the China Leadership Monitor, to present their views on the likely outcomes and implications of the Congress. They discussed the composition and character of the new leadership team, economic policy continuity and change, and military and security consequences of these changes.

Agenda

9:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Foreign Policy, Cross-Strait Relations, and Military Affairs

Watch video from the panel discussion

Michael D. Swaine, Alan D. Romberg, James Mulvenon, Douglas H. Paal

10:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Break

10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Governance Issues, Political Reform, Leadership Politics and Party Affairs

Watch video from the panel discussion

Jessica Batke, Joseph Fewsmith, and Alice L. Miller

Participants

Jessica Batke

Jessica Batke is a senior editor at ChinaFile. She is an expert on China’s domestic political and social affairs, having served as an analyst for the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research for the past seven years.

Joseph Fewsmith

Joseph Fewsmith is a professor of international relations and political science at the Boston University Pardee School. He is the author or editor of eight books, including, most recently, The Logic and Limits of Political Reform in China (2013).

Alice L. Miller

Alice L. Miller is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution and lecturer in East Asian studies at Stanford University. Previously she served as a senior lecturer in the Department of National Security Affairs at the U.S Naval Postgraduate School.

Michael D. Swaine

Michael D. Swaine is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

Alan D. Romberg

Alan D. Romberg is a distinguished fellow and the director of the East Asia program at the Stimson Center. Before joining Stimson, he enjoyed a distinguished career working on Asian issues including twenty seven years in the U.S. State Department.

James Mulvenon

James Mulvenon is deputy director of advanced analysis at Defense Group Incorporated's Center for Intelligence Research and Analysis. He is a specialist on the Chinese military.

Douglas H. Paal

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International (2006–2008) and as unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan (2002–2006).