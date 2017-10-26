The Path Forward on Iran: Contain, Enforce, Engage

What comes next after President Donald Trump’s decision not to recertify the Iran nuclear deal? Experts from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Center for a New American Security offer a suggested way ahead in a new joint report: Contain, Enforce, and Engage: An Integrated U.S. Strategy to Address Iran’s Nuclear and Regional Challenges. Carnegie President William J. Burns introduced the report, and Carnegie’s Jen Psaki moderated a discussion with some of the report’s authors. A light lunch was served.

Read the full report here.

William J. Burns

Ilan Goldenberg

Ariel (Eli) Levite

Elizabeth Rosenberg

Karim Sadjadpour

Jen Psaki

This report was authored by Jarrett Blanc, Elisa Catalano Ewers, Ilan Goldenberg, Ariel E. Levite, Elizabeth Rosenberg, and Karim Sadjadpour.