Rising Democracies Network Meets in South Africa

Wed. November 8th, 2017
Johannesburg, South Africa

In November 2017, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, University of the Witwatersrand, and South African Institute of International Affairs co-organized a workshop of Carnegie’s Rising Democracies Network in Johannesburg, South Africa. The workshop convened Rising Democracies Network members together with policymakers from key regional institutions, as well as academics and analysts from Africa and abroad. Discussions focused primarily on the relationship between conflict and the state of democracy across Africa with a special concentration on the role of African regional institutions. Members examined how South African foreign policy relating to conflict and democracy compares to the relevant policies of other major non-Western democracies. The Robert Bosch Stiftung was an active partner at the meeting.

Political ReformDemocracySouthern, Eastern, and Western Africa
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.