Rising Democracies Network Meets in South Africa

In November 2017, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, University of the Witwatersrand, and South African Institute of International Affairs co-organized a workshop of Carnegie’s Rising Democracies Network in Johannesburg, South Africa. The workshop convened Rising Democracies Network members together with policymakers from key regional institutions, as well as academics and analysts from Africa and abroad. Discussions focused primarily on the relationship between conflict and the state of democracy across Africa with a special concentration on the role of African regional institutions. Members examined how South African foreign policy relating to conflict and democracy compares to the relevant policies of other major non-Western democracies. The Robert Bosch Stiftung was an active partner at the meeting.

