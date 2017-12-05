event

Pakistan’s Ambassador on Peace and Stability in South Asia

Tue. December 5th, 2017
Washington, DC

On August 21, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his new strategy toward South Asia, highlighting the administration’s concerns regarding the threat of terrorism in the region. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry delivered remarks on Pakistan’s perspective on the changes taking place in South Asia and prospects for peace and stability in the region. Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry