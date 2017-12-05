Pakistan’s Ambassador on Peace and Stability in South Asia

On August 21, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his new strategy toward South Asia, highlighting the administration’s concerns regarding the threat of terrorism in the region. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry delivered remarks on Pakistan’s perspective on the changes taking place in South Asia and prospects for peace and stability in the region. Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated.

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry is the ambassador of Pakistan to the United States. He previously served as foreign secretary of Pakistan from 2013 to 2017 and is a member of the Foreign Service of Pakistan with thirty six years of experience.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Technology and International Affairs Program, the Nuclear Policy Program, and the South Asia Program.