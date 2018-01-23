Toward a Renewed EU–Turkey Customs Union

With Turkey’s path of EU accession at a dead end for the time being, the negotiation of an upgraded Customs Union could provide the basis for a future relationship between Ankara and Brussels.

Revamping this agreement would unlock numerous economic benefits for both sides, encourage rules-based economic governance in Ankara, and maintain EU engagement with Turkey. Yet the initiative is now under threat as several EU governments formally oppose progress on a new trade deal, given the dire situation of the rule of law in the country.

In his latest paper, entitled “Trade As Turkey’s EU Anchor,” Carnegie’s Sinan Ülgen urges these governments to reconsider their position. Ülgen debated the findings of his publication with Daniel Gros, director of the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS); Faruk Kaymakcı, permanent representative of Turkey to the EU; and Kati Piri, member of the European Parliament. Marc Pierini, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, moderated.

A light reception followed. Copies of the paper were available at the event.

Audio

Daniel Gros

Daniel Gros is the director of the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS).

Faruk Kaymakcı

Faruk Kaymakcı is the permanent representative of Turkey to the EU. Follow him on Twitter @frkkymkc.

Kati Piri

Kati Piri is a member of the European Parliament. Follow her on Twitter @KatiPiri.

Sinan Ülgen

Sinan Ülgen is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @sinanulgen1.

Marc Pierini

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @MarcPierini1.