Twenty Years Confronting Atrocity Crimes

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Center for International Human Rights at the Pritzker School of Law at Northwestern University held a discussion on 20 Years Confronting Atrocity Crimes. We discussed the U.S. response to war crimes and the future of the special ambassadorship.

Agenda

9:05 a.m.

Introductory Remarks

Ambassador David Scheffer, Professor and Director of Center for International Human Rights, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Thomas Carothers, Senior Vice President for Studies, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

9:15 a.m.

Keynote Address by Nicholas Burns

9:45 a.m.

Discussion with Former Ambassadors at Large for War Crimes Issues/Global Criminal Justice

Moderator: John Bellinger III

Former Ambassadors at Large: David Scheffer, Pierre-Richard Prosper, Clint Williamson, and Stephen Rapp

Former Ambassador: Todd Buchwald

10:50 a.m.

Break

11:00 a.m.

Discussion with Victims of Atrocity Crimes

Moderator: David Scheffer

Panelists: Niemat Ahmadi (Darfur), Sari Samake (Syria), and Tea Sefer (Bosnia)

11:30 a.m.

Discussion with Deputies to the Ambassadors at Large

Moderator: Beth Van Schaack (Rapp)

Panelists:

Tom Warrick (Scheffer), Sandra Lynn Hodgkinson (Williamson), Milbert Shin (Williamson), Diane Orentlicher (Rapp), Jane Stromseth (Rapp), Anna Cave (Buchwald)

12:45 p.m.

Buffet Luncheon

1:00 p.m.

Luncheon Speaker

Timothy Rieser, senior foreign policy aide to U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy

1:45 p.m.

Brief Closing Remarks by David Scheffer

Speakers

Niemat Ahmadi

Niemat Ahmadi is the Founder and President of Darfur Women Action Group.

John Bellinger

John Bellinger III is a partner in the international law and national security practices of Arnold & Porter LLP.

Todd Buchwald

Todd Buchwald served as special coordinator for the U.S. State Department’s office of global criminal justice.

Nicholas Burns

Ambassador Nicholas Burns is the Roy and Barbara Goodman Family Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy and International Relations at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers is the senior vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Anna Cave

Anna Cave is the director of the Ferencz International Justice Initiative at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's Center on the Prevention of Genocide.

Sandra Hodgkinson

Sandra Hodgkinson is senior vice president of planning and chief of staff at Leonardo DRS.

Diane Orentlicher

Diane Orentlicher is professor of international law at the Washington College of Law of American University and co-director of the law school’s Center for Human Rights and Humanitarian Law.

Pierre-Richard Prosper

Pierre-Richard Prosper is a partner at the law firm Arent Fox, LLP.

Stephen J. Rapp

Stephen Rapp is a visiting fellow at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. He previously served as US ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice.

Timothy Rieser

Timothy Rieser is a senior foreign policy aide to Senator Patrick Leahy and democratic clerk, appropriations subcommittee on the U.S. Department of State and Foreign Operations.

Sari Samakie

Sari Samakie is a Syrian freshman at Georgetown University. He established a U.S. based nonprofit aimed at providing education to Syrian refugees.

Tea Sefer

Tea Sefer is an advocate, activist, and policy analyst who co-founded the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Diasporic Conference.

David Scheffer

David Scheffer is the Mayer Brown/Robert A. Helman Professor of Law and director of the Center for International Human Rights at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

Milbert Shin

Milbert Shin is Chief of the Justice and Corrections Section in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali.

Jane Stromseth

Jane Stromseth is professor of law at Georgetown University.

Beth Van Schaack

Beth Van Schaack is a fellow with the Center for the Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.

Thomas Warrick

Thomas Warrick is the deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism policy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Clint Williamson

Clint Williamson is a distinguished professor of practice at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.