Carnegie Moscow Center hosted Richard N. Haass to discuss the U.S.–Russia relationship and its future developments.

Richard N. Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, spoke on the current state of U.S.-Russia relations and what the next phase of the relationship might look like. Carnegie Moscow's Dmitri Trenin moderated.

Speaker

Richard N. Haass is the president of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Moderator

Dmitri Trenin is the director of Carnegie Moscow Center.