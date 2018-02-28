Europe’s Counterrevolution

In the midst of historic geopolitical, economic, and technological change, the liberal vision of the European project is under strain. A counterrevolution is taking shape. Populist parties are on the upsurge, offering new models of community, economic growth, and political participation—and Europe’s establishment seems to be struggling to adapt. Meanwhile, EU leaders themselves are castigating migrants, bashing traditional parties, and challenging the rule of law. Are the EU’s political and institutional pillars crumbling, or can new solidarity be found?

Jan Zielonka

Jan Zielonka is a professor of European Politics at the University of Oxford and a Ralf Dahrendorf fellow at St Antony’s College.

Tomáš Valášek

Tomáš Valášek is the director of Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @valasekt.