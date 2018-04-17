event

Civic Research Network Meets in Tunisia

Tue. April 17th, 2018
Tunis, Tunisia

In April 2018, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Kawakibi Democracy Transition Center (KADEM) co-organized a workshop of the Carnegie Civic Research Network in Tunis, Tunisia. The workshop convened the global network’s members together with researchers and activists from Tunisia, Morocco, Syria, Libya, Palestine, Turkey, and Iran. Discussions examined new forms of civic activism in the Arab world, compared those with other regions, and drew out lessons for civil society support. Workshop participants took stock of recent and ongoing protests across the Middle East and North Africa region and globally and drew out lessons for what has worked and what has not worked in these mobilizations, and examined how civil society is dealing with government attacks and adjusting to operate in conflict areas. Participants also looked at how non-government organizations (NGOs) are reacting to new civic groups, and how new civic activism is being perceived by more established NGOs. Network members examined policy implications of these discussions for civil society support, with the aim of identifying how international civil society support can best reflect the changing nature of civic activism in the region.

Photos

Political ReformDemocracy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.