Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments

Fri. May 18th, 2018
Washington, DC

Models of nuclear deterrence remain heavily informed by the bipolar, Cold War experience. But such models do not explain well the behavior of regional nuclear states, especially during crises in which third-party mediators play a critical role. Drawing on the history of conflict between India and Pakistan, in his new book Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments, Moeed Yusuf describes and evaluates how the process of third-party intervention affects deterrence strategies and prospects for peace, and applies lessons to other regional nuclear rivalries. Toby Dalton moderated a conversation on this important new book on May 18, 2018 with Moeed Yusuf, Anne Patterson, Polly Nayak and George Perkovich.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Moeed Yusuf

United States Institute of Peace

Moeed Yusuf is associate vice president of the Asia center at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Polly Nayak

Polly Nayak is an independent consultant. She previously served as the intelligence community’s top expert on South Asia.

Anne Patterson

Anne Patterson is a Kissinger senior fellow at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Toby Dalton

Senior Fellow and Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Toby Dalton is a senior fellow and co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment. An expert on nonproliferation and nuclear energy, his work addresses regional security challenges and the evolution of the global nuclear order.