Models of nuclear deterrence remain heavily informed by the bipolar, Cold War experience. But such models do not explain well the behavior of regional nuclear states, especially during crises in which third-party mediators play a critical role. Drawing on the history of conflict between India and Pakistan, in his new book Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments, Moeed Yusuf describes and evaluates how the process of third-party intervention affects deterrence strategies and prospects for peace, and applies lessons to other regional nuclear rivalries. Toby Dalton moderated a conversation on this important new book on May 18, 2018 with Moeed Yusuf, Anne Patterson, Polly Nayak and George Perkovich.

Moeed Yusuf

Moeed Yusuf is associate vice president of the Asia Center at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Polly Nayak

Polly Nayak is an independent consultant. She previously served as the intelligence community’s top expert on South Asia.

Anne Patterson

Anne Patterson is a Kissinger senior fellow at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University and former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Toby Dalton

Toby Dalton is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.