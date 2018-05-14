How to Talk to North Korea

As a possible Trump-Kim summit draws closer, Carnegie hosted a conversation about what negotiating with North Korea is really like. Previous U.S. negotiators and experts talked about what lessons have been learned in previous rounds of talks, and what the United States should know going forward. The New York Times’ Mark Landler moderated.

Suzanne DiMaggio

Suzanne DiMaggio is a director and senior fellow at New America, where she focuses on U.S. foreign policy, the Middle East, and Asia.

Robert L. Gallucci

Robert L. Gallucci is a distinguished professor in the practice of diplomacy at Georgetown University.

Christopher Hill

Christopher Hill is currently the chief adviser to the chancellor for global engagement and professor of the practice in diplomacy at the University of Denver

Daniel Russel

Daniel Russel is vice president for international security and diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Mark Landler

Mark Landler is a White House correspondent at the New York Times.