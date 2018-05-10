U.S.-Russia Relations With Michael McFaul and William J. Burns

In his new book, From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia, Michael McFaul offers an inside account of U.S.-Russia relations since the collapse of the Soviet Union. McFaul helped launch the Obama administration's reset in U.S.-Russian relations that fostered new and unprecedented collaboration between the two countries, and as U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014, he had a front-row seat as the relationship began to unravel in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s return to the presidency six years ago. What happened? And where do we go from here?

Michael McFaul offered his assessment in conversation with William J. Burns.

Michael McFaul

Michael McFaul is a senior fellow and director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and professor of political science at Stanford University. McFaul served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2005 to 2008 and the U.S. deputy secretary of state from 2011 to 2014.