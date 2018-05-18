What’s Next After the Iran Deal

Now that U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, the path forward remains murky. Carnegie hosted a conversation with experts on where Iran, the United States, and others should go from here. CBS News’s Margaret Brennan moderated.

Jarrett Blanc

Jarrett Blanc is a senior fellow in the Geoeconomics and Strategy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Jake Sullivan

Jake Sullivan is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Geoeconomics and Strategy Program and a Martin R. Flug Visiting lecturer in law at Yale Law School.

Margaret Brennan

Margaret Brennan is moderator of CBS News’s Face The Nation and CBS News’s senior foreign affairs correspondent based in Washington, DC.