event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Iraq’s Paramilitary Challenge: Rebuilding a Functioning State

Mon. July 30th, 2018
Beirut, Lebanon

Iraq’s three-year battle against the so-called Islamic State (IS) empowered an array of armed actors that enjoy state legitimacy yet operate autonomously from state security forces. As the country’s focus on security decreases, these paramilitary groups — the so-called “Popular Mobilization Units" (PMU), also known as Hashd — are moving into politics and economic activities.

Despite enjoying broad legitimacy for their role in fighting IS, the Popular Mobilization Units challenge the state’s cohesion and monopoly on legitimate violence. Without a plan to integrate them into formal state institutions, they could undermine efforts to build a functioning state and prolong Iraq’s four decades of instability.

CMEC organized the launch of the International Crisis Group’s report, which proposes that Iraq’s next government should address the challenge that the PMU and many armed groups represent by separating security actors from politics and economic activity, providing a short-term role in reconstruction, and strengthening security ministries to render them less dependent on semi-autonomous armed groups.

Renad Mansour

Renad Mansour is a research fellow for the Middle East and North Africa at the Chatham House.

Heiko Wimmen

Heiko Wimmen is the project director of Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon at the International Crisis Group.

Yezid Sayigh

Yezid Sayigh is a senior associate at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

MODERATOR:

Liz Sly

Liz Sly is the Washington Post’s Beirut bureau chief covering Syria, Lebanon, and the wider Middle East.

Political ReformMiddle EastIraqLevant
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Renad Mansour

El-Erian Fellow, Middle East Center

Mansour was an El-Erian fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on Iraq, Iran, and Kurdish affairs.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

Liz Sly

Liz Sly is the Washington Post's Beirut bureau chief, covering Lebanon, Syria and the wider region.

Heiko Wimmen

Heiko Wimmen is a research associate in the Middle East and Africa division at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin.