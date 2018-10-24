Online registration for this event is now closed. Onsite registration will be available. Watch live start at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The old Arab order has collapsed. Can a new order be created? Arab Horizons: Pitfalls and Pathways to Renewal, a new Carnegie report, attempts to chart a new path toward a more stable and prosperous Middle East. With contributions by the Carnegie Middle East Program and dozens of experts from the region, Arab Horizons addresses five critical areas: political economy, governance, education, refugees, and conflict mediation.

Join the conversation on Twitter with #ArabHorizons.

A light breakfast will be served from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Agenda

9:00 to 9:30 a.m.

Registration and Breakfast Reception

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Welcoming Remarks

William J. Burns

A Discussion with Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein

Moderator: Marwan Muasher

10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Arab Horizons: Is A New Regional Order Possible?

Hala Aldosari, Rabah Arezki, Marwan Muasher, Perry Cammack

Moderator: Elise Labott

Speakers

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein was the UN high commissioner for human rights until August 2018 and served as Jordan’s ambassador to the United States and permanent representative to the UN.

Marwan Muasher

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Hala Aldosari

Hala Aldosari is a Saudi human rights activist, scholar, and writer, whose research focuses on gender-based violence and the intersections of gender and health.

Rabah Arezki

Rabah Arezki is chief economist for the Middle East and North Africa at the World Bank.

Perry Cammack

Perry Cammack is a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Elise Labott

Elise Labott is a global affairs correspondent for CNN.