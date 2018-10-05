Rising Democracies Network Workshop on Polarization

In October 2018, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted an authors’ workshop of the Rising Democracies Network in Barcelona, Spain. The workshop convened network members for a discussion on polarization in democracies around the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Poland, Turkey, and the United States. Members examined the cleavages that form the basis of polarization in these countries, as well as the apparent drivers and consequences thereof. The workshop concluded with an assessment of attempted solutions and an exploration of alternative ideas for managing the contemporary divides.

Photos