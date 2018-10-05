event

Rising Democracies Network Workshop on Polarization

Fri. October 5th, 2018
Barcelona, Spain

In October 2018, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted an authors’ workshop of the Rising Democracies Network in Barcelona, Spain. The workshop convened network members for a discussion on polarization in democracies around the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Poland, Turkey, and the United States. Members examined the cleavages that form the basis of polarization in these countries, as well as the apparent drivers and consequences thereof. The workshop concluded with an assessment of attempted solutions and an exploration of alternative ideas for managing the contemporary divides.

event speakers

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.