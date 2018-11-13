What can be done to prepare for the significant reconstruction challenges facing Yemen? How can humanitarian assistance efforts in Yemen be improved? How can the private sector be channeled to improve economic prospects and counter corruption? What role can outside donors play in this process? Carnegie will bring together Yemeni perspectives on the economic challenges facing their country.

The speakers are part of the “Rethinking Yemen’s Economy” project, a two-year of the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies (SCSS), the Center for Applied Research in Partnership with the Orient (CARPO) and DeepRoot Consulting, which seeks to identify Yemen’s economic, humanitarian, social and development priorities and to prepare for the post-conflict recovery period.

Ala Qasem

Ala Qasem is the co-founder of DeepRoot Consulting, where he advises international donors on economic and political issues in Yemen, and previously served as an advisor to Yemen's National Dialogue.

Amal Nasser

Amal Nasser is a nonresident economist with the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies focusing on the political economy of Yemen and the wider Middle East and North Africa.

Mazen Aman

Mazen Aman is the senior business development manager at the Hayel Saeed Anam conglomerate, a member of the Yemen Development Champions group, and a member of the Yemen Economic Reform Team.

Perry Cammack

Perry Cammack is a nonresident fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where he focuses on U.S. policy and regional trends.