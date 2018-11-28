event

The Pundits Are Wrong: Why Ideology Matters in Indian Politics

Wed. November 28th, 2018
Washington, DC

While politics in Western liberal democracies revolves around a left-right spectrum, Indian politics is often characterized as non-ideological. In a new book, Ideology and Identity: The Changing Party Systems of India, Pradeep K. Chhibber and Rahul Verma argue that ideology does matter in Indian politics—but just not in the way we think. Verma will outline how two factors—statism and recognition—shape political debate in India and will determine how the country’s 2019 general elections unfold. Carnegie’s Milan Vaishnav will join him in conversation.

Rahul Verma

Rahul Verma is a PhD candidate in political science at the University of California, Berkeley. He is the co-author of Ideology and Identity: The Changing Party Systems of India and a regular contributor to several Indian publications.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he leads Carnegie’s India Elects 2019 initiative.

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program and the host of the Grand Tamasha podcast at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption and governance, state capacity, distributive politics, and electoral behavior. He also conducts research on the Indian diaspora.

Rahul Verma

Rahul Verma

Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi

Rahul Verma is a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi and visiting assistant professor at Ashoka University. 