Treatment Under Siege: Mental Health in Gaza

The prolonged crisis in Gaza has created enormous mental health challenges for the population while access to care and treatment remains limited. Young Palestinians, who make up seventy percent of Gaza’s population, have been particularly traumatized. If it remains unaddressed, this will seriously affect their future and prospects for ending the conflict.

A panel of experts will discuss the psycho-social challenges facing Gaza and their particular impact on youth.

Yasser Abu Jamei

Yasser Abu Jamei is the executive director of the Gaza Community Mental Health Program. He is a clinical neuropsychiatrist and co-author of the Palestinian National Mental Health Strategy for 2015 to 2019.

Brian K. Barber

Brian K. Barber is a fellow in the International Security Program at New America.

Elizabeth Campbell

Elizabeth Campbell is the director of the Washington Office of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Alaa Hammouda

Alaa Hammouda is the advocacy media officer at the Gaza Community Mental Health Program and a fellow at the National Democratic Institute.

Zaha Hassan

Zaha Hassan is a visiting fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.