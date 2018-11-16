Will America Remain the World’s Only Superpower?

The United States has been the world’s dominant power for more than a century. Now many analysts believe that other countries are rising and the United States is in decline.

In a new book, Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower, Michael Beckley argues that the United States has unique advantages over other nations that, if used wisely, will allow it to remain the world’s sole superpower throughout this century. Nicholas Eberstadt and Jakub Grygiel will join Beckley in conversation. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis will moderate.

Michael Beckley

Michael Beckley is an assistant professor of international relations at Tufts University.

Nicholas Eberstadt

Nicholas Eberstadt holds the Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute.

Jakub Grygiel

Jakub Grygiel is an associate professor of foreign policy at the Catholic University of America.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.