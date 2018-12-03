Japanese and American Innovation in a Global Age

Online registration for this event is now closed. Onsite registration will be available. Watch the livestream at 3:00 p.m.

Both the United States and Japan have long taken pride in their robust scientific research communities’ contributions to economic growth and human welfare. But the slowing pace and rising costs of state-sponsored research, along with strong competition from China and India, have challenged both governments to rethink their approaches to science and technology policy and set agendas that encourage innovation toward solving big social problems.

Panelists will discuss how the United States and Japan are responding to these challenges, considering institutional factors that encourage or discourage innovation.

This event cosponsored by the Social Science Research Council and the Japan Foundation Center for Global Partnership as part of their Abe Fellows Global Forum.

Agenda

3:00 p.m.

Opening Remarks

Linda Grove, James L. Schoff

3:10 to 3:45 p.m.

“Innovationalizing” Government Investment: Japan’s New Science and Technology Industry Policies

Takahiro Ueyama

Council for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Cabinet Office of the Government of Japan

3:55 to 5:25 p.m.

Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Technonationalism: Abe Fellow Presentations and Policy Discussion

Kathryn Ibata-Arens, Masaru Yarime, Marie Anchordoguy, James L. Schoff

5:25 to 5:30 p.m.

Closing Remarks

Linda Grove

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Networking Reception

Participants

Takahiro Ueyama

Takahiro Ueyama is currently executive member of the Council for Science, Technology and Innovation, Cabinet Office of Japanese Government. He previously was vice president at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies and taught at both Keio and Sophia Universities.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.

Kathryn Ibata-Arens

Kathryn Ibata-Arens is Vincent de Paul Professor and director of the Global Asian Studies Program at DePaul University. She focuses on innovation and entrepreneurship in Asia, science and technology policy, and women’s economic empowerment.

Masaru Yarime

Masaru Yarime is an associate professor in the Division of Public Policy at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Yarime researches science, technology, and innovation policy, management, and governance.

Marie Anchordoguy

Marie Anchordoguy is a professor in the Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington. Anchordoguy is currently researching the political economy of entrepreneurship, venture capital, and high-tech start-ups in Japan.

Linda Grove

Linda Grove is consulting director for the Tokyo office of the Social Science Research Council and senior adviser to the Abe Global Fellowship program. She previously taught at Sophia University in Tokyo and served as both a dean and vice president