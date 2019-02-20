event
Strategic Stability: A New Approach for the 21st Century

Wed. February 20th, 2019
Brussels

Carnegie Europe and the Carnegie Moscow Center organized a roundtable to discuss the changing nature and shifting trends of global strategic stability in the post-arms control era.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, and Andrey Baklitskiy, a consultant at the Moscow-based PIR Center, provided Russian viewpoints on how best to navigate a landscape that is now dominated by revived major-power rivalry, rapid technological progress, mounting proliferation risks, and the rise of new military actors and capabilities.

Dmitri Trenin is the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and the chair of its Foreign and Security Policy Program.

Andrey Baklitskiy is a consultant at the Moscow-based PIR Center.

Tomáš Valášek is the director of Carnegie Europe.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
