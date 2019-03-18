Marking A Year of Protest in Gaza

Online registration for this event is now closed. Onsite registration will be available. Watch the livestream at 1:00 P.M.

How did a simple Facebook post inspire thousands of Palestinians to protest the siege of Gaza and renew demands for the right to return? What challenges have civil society organizers faced in enforcing the unifying principle that protests remain nonviolent? How have political actors who do not subscribe to nonviolence attempted to coopt the protests for their own purposes? Is media coverage accurately reflecting developments on the ground?

One year ago, amid the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the more than decade-long closure and blockade of Gaza, journalist Ahmad Abu Artema had an idea to bring international attention to the situation and give Palestinians back a sense of agency. Abu Artema will share his account of the civil society-led protests that became known as the Great March of Return, and discuss how they have evolved and been sustained. Jehad Abusalim will join Abu Artema, with Zaha Hassan moderating the conversation.

A light lunch will be provided at 12:30 p.m. The event will start promptly at 1:00 p.m.

This event is cosponsored by the Institute for Palestine Studies and the American Friends Service Committee.

Speakers

Ahmed Abu Artema

Ahmed Abu Artema is an independent journalist from Gaza.

Jehad Abusalim

Jehad Abusalim is a program associate at the American Friends Service Committee.

Zaha Hassan

Zaha Hassan is a human rights lawyer and visiting fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.