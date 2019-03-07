The War on the Press

Watch the livestream at 2:00 P.M. Onsite event registration will be available.

The Fourth Estate is under unprecedented assault in the United States and in many parts of the world. Labeling the press as “enemy of the people”, dismissing reporting as “fake news”, and targeting specific journalists and outlets is a troubling trend for freedom of the press and democracy itself.

Award winning journalists Marvin Kalb and Ted Koppel will discuss Kalb’s book, Enemy of the People: Trump's War on the Press, the New McCarthyism, and the Threat to American Democracy. Carnegie President William J. Burns will introduce the conversation.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Marvin Kalb

Marvin Kalb is the Edward R. Murrow professor of practice emeritus at the Harvard Kennedy School, and senior adviser at the Pulitzer Center. His journalism career encompasses thirty years of award-winning reporting for CBS and NBC News as chief diplomatic correspondent, Moscow bureau chief, and anchor of Meet the Press.

Ted Koppel

Ted Koppel, a forty two-year veteran of ABC News, was anchor and managing editor of Nightline from 1980 to 2005. New York University recently named Koppel one of the top one hundred American journalists of the past one hundred years.