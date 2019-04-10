Democracy Under Assault: How American Foreign Policy Can Rise to the Challenge

Online registration for this event is now closed. Onsite registration will be available. Watch the livestream at 2:30 PM.

Join Carnegie for a conversation with Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) on the challenges facing the liberal international order and how Congress can take steps to bolster it. Carnegie President William J. Burns will moderate.

Bob Menendez

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is a U.S. senator representing the state of New Jersey and is the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.