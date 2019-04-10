event

Democracy Under Assault: How American Foreign Policy Can Rise to the Challenge

Wed. April 10th, 2019
Washington, DC

Join Carnegie for a conversation with Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) on the challenges facing the liberal international order and how Congress can take steps to bolster it. Carnegie President William J. Burns will moderate.

Bob Menendez

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is a U.S. senator representing the state of New Jersey and is the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

