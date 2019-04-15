Inside the Mind of Lashkar-e-Tayyaba

Online registration for this event is now closed. Onsite registration will be available. Watch the livestream is 10:30 AM.

This past November marked the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attack in Mumbai that killed more than 160 people, perpetrated by a Pakistan-based jihadist terrorist group called Lashkar-e-Tayyaba. Today the group still operates inside, and outside, of Pakistan’s borders despite mounting international pressure on Pakistan to disrupt its operations. As the group continues to attack India from bases in Pakistan, it further escalates tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries.

C. Christine Fair’s new book, In Their Own Words: Understanding Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, reveals little-known details of how this group functions by translating and commenting upon its sophisticated propagandist literature. The book examines how this canon of texts is the group’s most popular and potent weapon, in particular demonstrating how Lashkar-e-Tayyaba thinks about recruiting families rather than simply fighters. C. Christine Fair, Joshua T. White, and Polly Nayak will discuss the book’s findings and implications for the broader challenges around Pakistan’s nuclear coercion. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis will moderate.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

The livestream for this event will be available on this page at 10:30 a.m. EST on Monday, April 15.

C. Christine Fair

C. Christine Fair is a Provost’s distinguished associate professor in the Security Studies Program within Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Polly Nayak

Polly Nayak is a distinguished fellow with the South Asia Program at the Stimson Center.

Joshua T. White

Joshua T. White is associate professor of the Practice of South Asia Studies and fellow at the Edwin O. Reischauer Center for East Asia Studies at Johns Hopkins SAIS.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.