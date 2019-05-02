Fifteen Years On: Taking Stock of the 2004 Enlargement

The 2004 EU enlargement reunified a continent divided by the Iron Curtain, bringing stability and prosperity to all sides involved. The fifteenth anniversary of the big bang enlargement is an opportunity to reflect on its success, but also to consider the parts of the process that have not gone fully to plan. The perception of an East-West divide in Europe lingers, by some accounts to a surprising extent. What are the lessons learned from the way the EU’s accession and established member states have handled the integration?

Carnegie Europe, in partnership with the Permanent Representation of the Slovak Republic to the EU, hosted a public discussion to take stock of the 2004 enlargement.

Peter Javorčík

Peter Javorčík is the permanent representative of the Slovak Republic to the EU. Follow him on Twitter @PeterJavorcik.

Philippe Léglise-Costa

Philippe Léglise-Costa is the permanent representative of France to the EU.

Tomáš Valášek

Tomáš Valášek is the director of Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @valasekt.

Valentina Pop

Valentina Pop is a reporter at the Wall Street Journal. Follow her on Twitter @valentinapop.