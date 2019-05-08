George Packer on Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century

Online registration for this event is now closed. Onsite registration will be available. Watch the livestream at 3:00 P.M.

Join Carnegie for a conversation between Carnegie President William J. Burns and George Packer, author of the recently released book Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century. Packer, drawing on Holbrooke’s private papers and diaries, offers a gripping account of Holbrooke’s legacy, the rise and fall of American power, and the future of American diplomacy. A book signing will follow the event.

George Packer

George Packer is a contributor to the New Yorker and the author of Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state. He is the author of The Back Channel: A Memoir of American Diplomacy and the Case for Its Renewal.