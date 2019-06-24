event

A Conversation with Pakistan’s Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan

Mon. June 24th, 2019
Washington, DC

Please join us for a conversation with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan. 

Pakistan‘s economic potential as a strategically located country with the fifth largest population in the world makes it an important player for regional peace and prosperity. The country also remains at the center of many challenges facing the United States in South Asia: Afghanistan’s future, counter-terrorism, China’s quest for regional primacy through infrastructure development, and preventing nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. The United States is important to Pakistan as a provider of funds through the International Monetary Fund, a pivotal player in Afghanistan’s future, an influencer of international investment, a supplier of arms to India, and more. Yet, arguably, the foreign policy establishments in both countries are less certain than ever about the direction and potential of the bilateral relationship.

George Perkovich will conduct a conversation with Ambassador Khan on these and other issues, and then open the floor for discussion with the audience.

Asad Majeed Khan

Asad Majeed Khan became ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United States on Januay 11, 2019. He is a career Pakistan foreign service officer. 

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Technology and International Affairs Program and Nuclear Policy Program.

event speakers

Asad Majeed Khan

Pakistani Ambassador to the United States.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.