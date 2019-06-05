A New Era of Civic Activism in Europe

From climate change protests to France’s Yellow Vest movement to a huge number of new citizen forums, a more dynamic form of civic activism is taking shape across Europe.

In his new book, Civic Activism Unleashed: New Hope or False Dawn for Democracy?, Carnegie senior fellow Richard Youngs charts the global transformation of political and civic activism, highlighting its innovative forms and often dramatic impact.

To mark the launch of Civic Activism Unleashed, Carnegie Europe hosted a public discussion on what this new era of civic activism means for democracy in Europe. The author was joined by Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet professor of EU Law at HEC Paris; Cristina Buzasu, principal manager of the Civil Society Engagement Unit at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; and Gaëtane Ricard-Nihoul, former deputy secretary general for the Citizens Consultations on Europe at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Alberto Alemanno

Alberto Alemanno is Jean Monnet professor of European Union Law at HEC Paris and founder of The Good Lobby. Follow him on Twitter @alemannoEU.

Cristina Buzasu

Cristina Buzasu is the principal manager of the Civil Society Engagement Unit at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Follow her on Twitter @CristinaBuzasu.

Gaëtane Ricard-Nihoul

Gaëtane Ricard-Nihoul is the former deputy secretary general for the Citizens Consultations on Europe at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Follow her on Twitter @RNihoul.

Richard Youngs

Richard Youngs is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @YoungsRichard.