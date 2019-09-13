Samantha Power on The Education of an Idealist

Registration for this event is now closed. You can watch the livestream at 12:30 PM on September 13.

Samantha Power’s new memoir, The Education of an Idealist, traces her journey from an activist outsider to a government insider, from a journalist on the streets of war-torn Bosnia to the White House Situation Room and the UN Security Council. Join Carnegie President William J. Burns for a moderated conversation with Ambassador Power about her extraordinary career and how the United States can best advance human dignity at this time of upheaval and division.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and the author will sign copies immediately following the event. Lunch will be available from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m.

The Morton and Sheppie Abramowitz lecture honors former Carnegie President Morton Abramowitz and his wife Sheppie, two renowned leaders in the world of humanitarian diplomacy. The series highlights prominent thinkers and doers who follow in their extraordinary footsteps.

Samantha Power

Samantha Power is the Anna Lindh professor of the practice of global leadership and public policy at Harvard Kennedy School and the William D. Zabel professor of practice in human rights at Harvard Law School. She previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, and on the National Security Council as special assistant to the president for multilateral affairs and human rights from 2009 to 2013. She is the author of The Education of an Idealist, Chasing the Flame: One Man's Fight to Save the World, and A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide, for which she won a Pulitzer Prize. She was a Carnegie junior fellow from 1992 to 1993.

William J. Burns

Bill Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the oldest international affairs think tank in the United States. Ambassador Burns retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2014 after a thirty-three-year diplomatic career. He holds the highest rank in the Foreign Service, career ambassador, and is only the second serving career diplomat in history to become deputy secretary of state.