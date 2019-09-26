event

The Future of Nuclear Arms Control

Thu. September 26th, 2019
Washington, DC

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is pleased to invite you to a discussion on The Future of Nuclear Arms Control with Mrs. Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, and Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland, former Prime Minister of Norway, of The Elders. Founded by Nelson Mandela, The Elders are a group of former heads of state and senior United Nations officials who work together for peace, justice and human rights. Robinson and Brundtland will present some of the key insights and recommendations for minimizing the dangers posed by nuclear weapons contained in the recent paper, Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament.

Following the brief presentation, George Perkovich will lead a discussion with Robinson and Brundtland and then open the floor for dialogue with audience participants. A lite lunch will be served. 

Mary Robinson

Mary Robinson was the first woman President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. She is now chair of The Elders.

Gro Harlem Brundtland

Gro Harlem Brundtland was the first woman Prime Minister of Norway. She is also the former Director-General of the World Health Organization.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Technology and International Affairs Program and Nuclear Policy Program. 

