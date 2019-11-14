Civic Research Network Meets in Taiwan

In November 2020, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD) co-organized a workshop of the Civic Research Network in Taipei. The workshop, titled “Responding to New Pressures: Survival and Renewal of Civic Activism in Asia,” convened the global network’s members together with researchers and activists from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Discussions took stock of the current context for civic activism in diverse parts of Asia, and examined how activists are responding, considering the role of international actors dedicated to supporting civil society development.

