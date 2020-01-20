Rethinking Peace in an Age of Global Disorder

Our current “age of disorder,” with its regional conflicts and resurgent great power rivalries, echoes the state of the world a century ago. Aggressive national leaders have put post–1945 multilateralism into a state of chaos, while the continued belligerence of nonstate actors and increasingly malign use of technology have fundamentally changed the nature of conflict.

Carnegie Europe hosted a public event to launch a collection of essays entitled Think Peace: Essays for an Age of Disorder. A century after the death of Andrew Carnegie, this publication looked back to the lessons of the post–First World War peace settlement and the challenges facing peacemakers in the 2020s.

Think Peace editor Thomas de Waal was joined for a lively conversation by contributors Mary Kaldor from the London School of Economics and Jay Winter from Yale University.

Thomas de Waal

Thomas de Waal is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @Tom_deWaal.

Mary Kaldor

Mary Kaldor is an emeritus professor of global governance and director of the Conflict and Civil Society Research Unit in the London School of Economics’ Department of International Development. Follow her on Twitter @KaldorM.

Jay Winter

Jay Winter is the Charles J. Stille Professor of History emeritus at Yale University.