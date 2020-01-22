The Killing of Soleimani and the Future of the Middle East

The killing of Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani has sent shockwaves through Iran and the Middle East. What impact will his death have? And what will it mean for U.S. interests in the region?

Rasha Al Aqeedi

Rasha Al Aqeedi is the managing editor of Irfaa Sawtak (Raise Your Voice) and a researcher and analyst of contemporary Iraqi politics and political Islam.

Dexter Filkins

Dexter Filkins is a journalist for The New Yorker.

Emile Hokayem

Emile Hokayem is a senior fellow for Middle East security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow with the Carnegie Middle East Program.