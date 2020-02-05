event

A Conversation With IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

Wed. February 5th, 2020
Washington, DC

Ambassador Rafael Mariano Grossi assumed the office of director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on December 3, 2019. Mr. Grossi is a career diplomat with over 35 years of experience in the field of nonproliferation and disarmament. In 2013, he was appointed ambassador of Argentina to Austria and Argentinian Permanent Representative to the IAEA and other Vienna-based International Organizations. Before his election as director general, he acted as president designate of the 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), president of the Nuclear Suppliers Group from 2014 to 2016, and served as assistant director general for Policy and chief of cabinet at the IAEA. Before that Mr. Grossi was chief of cabinet at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) from 2002 to 2007. 

Join Carnegie for Director General Grossi’s first public appearance in Washington, DC since assuming his position.

Rafael Mariano Grossi

Rafael Mariano Grossi is the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Technology and International Affairs Program and Nuclear Policy Program.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.