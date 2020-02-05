A Conversation With IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

Ambassador Rafael Mariano Grossi assumed the office of director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on December 3, 2019. Mr. Grossi is a career diplomat with over 35 years of experience in the field of nonproliferation and disarmament. In 2013, he was appointed ambassador of Argentina to Austria and Argentinian Permanent Representative to the IAEA and other Vienna-based International Organizations. Before his election as director general, he acted as president designate of the 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), president of the Nuclear Suppliers Group from 2014 to 2016, and served as assistant director general for Policy and chief of cabinet at the IAEA. Before that Mr. Grossi was chief of cabinet at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) from 2002 to 2007.

Join Carnegie for Director General Grossi’s first public appearance in Washington, DC since assuming his position.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Technology and International Affairs Program and Nuclear Policy Program.