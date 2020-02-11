Asian Geopolitics In Flux: Traditional and Non-Traditional Challenges for Russia and Japan

Despite the signing of a phase one trade deal between China and the United States, rivalry between the two superpowers is accelerating and impacting multiple areas including security, trade, investment, and technology. The primary theater of competition between Washington and Beijing is the Indo-Pacific: a vast region that is the engine of global economic growth, and at the same time a source of multiple challenges to global stability, including territorial disputes, the North Korean nuclear program, and recently, new pandemics. Powers like Russia, Japan, and India are navigating this shifting landscape, trying to balance contradictory interests and address traditional and non-traditional challenges.

How will China-U.S. competition redefine security and the economic order in Asia?

How does rivalry between the two most powerful countries in the world affect the policy choices of other great powers in Asia, such as Russia, Japan, and India?

What ways are there to address common challenges at a time of growing global and regional discord?

Carnegie Moscow Center organized a panel discussion on these important issues with leading experts from across Asia.

Speakers

Jamil Anderlini is Asia editor of the Financial Times.

Yuichi Hosoya is a professor at Tokyo’s Keio University.

Anna Kireeva is an associate professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Ambika Vishvanath is director of the Kubernein Initiative in Mumbai.

Moderator

Alexander Gabuev is a senior fellow and chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.