Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Asian Geopolitics In Flux: Traditional and Non-Traditional Challenges for Russia and Japan

Tue. February 11th, 2020
Moscow

Despite the signing of a phase one trade deal between China and the United States, rivalry between the two superpowers is accelerating and impacting multiple areas including security, trade, investment, and technology. The primary theater of competition between Washington and Beijing is the Indo-Pacific: a vast region that is the engine of global economic growth, and at the same time a source of multiple challenges to global stability, including territorial disputes, the North Korean nuclear program, and recently, new pandemics. Powers like Russia, Japan, and India are navigating this shifting landscape, trying to balance contradictory interests and address traditional and non-traditional challenges.

  • How will China-U.S. competition redefine security and the economic order in Asia?
  • How does rivalry between the two most powerful countries in the world affect the policy choices of other great powers in Asia, such as Russia, Japan, and India?
  • What ways are there to address common challenges at a time of growing global and regional discord?

Carnegie Moscow Center organized a panel discussion on these important issues with leading experts from across Asia.

Speakers

Jamil Anderlini is Asia editor of the Financial Times.

Yuichi Hosoya is a professor at Tokyo’s Keio University.

Anna Kireeva is an associate professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Ambika Vishvanath is director of the Kubernein Initiative in Mumbai.

Moderator

Alexander Gabuev is a senior fellow and chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Jamil Anderlini is POLITICO Europe’s editor-in-chief.

Professor in the Faculty of Law at Keio University where he focuses on post-war international history, Japanese diplomacy, and contemporary international security.

Anna Kireeva is an associate professor at the Department of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.