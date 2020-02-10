How Can Taiwan Assure Its Innovation Advantage?

Innovation has historically been a source of comparative advantage for Taiwan. It has also been an important basis for U.S. firms, investors, and government to support Taiwan’s development while expanding mutually beneficial partnerships. But both of these things face challenges. Join Carnegie for the release of a new study, developed in cooperation with the Chung Hua Institution for Economic Research, examining five pressing challenges to Taiwan’s innovation future. It proposes an array of specific solutions to promote Taiwan-based innovation, better leverage partnerships with United States and other international players, and bolster Taiwan’s standing in the global marketplace.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research in Washington, Beijing and New Delhi on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia.

Alexa Lee

Alexa Lee is a senior manager of policy at the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) focusing on trust and data innovation issues. In this role, she coordinates information and advocacy efforts related to ITI members’ priorities on cybersecurity, privacy and innovative technologies.