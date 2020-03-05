Is Pakistan Open to American Business?

As the United States negotiates with the Taliban to end its war in Afghanistan, how will U.S.-Pakistan relations emerge from this difficult period? Both the U.S. and Pakistani governments have identified expanding trade and investment ties as a necessary step to improve bilateral relations, but Pakistan’s close relationship with China has also sparked concern in the United States.

Join Carnegie for a conversation with Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, the Pakistani ambassador-at-large for foreign investment, on Pakistan-U.S. business ties. Siddiqui will also discuss the outlook for improving Pakistan’s anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing enforcement and the role that Pakistani and American business and entrepreneurs should play in U.S.-Pakistan relations. Carnegie’s James Schwemlein will moderate.

Ali Jehangir Siddiqui

Ali Jehangir Siddiqui was appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador-at-large for foreign investment in June 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prior to his government service, he founded and chaired the board of JS Bank and JS Private Equity Management. He also built several successful businesses with other entrepreneurs, including Airblue, Pakistan’s second largest airline, and AGSI, the second largest steel producer in the United Arab Emirates.

James Schwemlein

James Schwemlein is a nonresident scholar in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.