The Cyberspace Solarium Commission: The International Impact

The Cyberspace Solarium Commission was established in 2019 to develop a comprehensive national strategy for defending American interests and values in cyberspace. On March 11, the Commission will release its report. Join Carnegie's Cyber Policy Initiative for a discussion on the forthcoming report, namely the Commission’s international recommendations and the expected impact abroad.

SPEAKERS

Chris Inglis

Chris Inglis is a professor of cyber security studies at the U.S. Naval Academy, former deputy director of the National Security Agency, and a commissioner on the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

Rep. Jim Langevin

Rep. Jim Langevin is a U.S. representative for Rhode Island and a leading voice in Congress on matters of cybersecurity and national security. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus and a commissioner on the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

Tim Maurer

Tim Maurer is the co-director of the Cyber Policy Initiative and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace focusing on cybersecurity and the geopolitics of the digital age.

Angela McKay

Angela McKay is senior director of cybersecurity policy and strategy at Microsoft, leading Microsoft's global public policy and strategy work on cybersecurity and cloud security and helping drive the company's efforts to ensure a peaceful and stable cyberspace.

MODERATOR

Ellen Nakashima

Ellen Nakashima is a national security reporter at the Washington Post, covering cybersecurity, surveillance, counterterrorism, and intelligence.