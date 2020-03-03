The Geopolitics and Geoeconomics of Submarine Cable Networks

Global communication since the 1850s has always relied on an expanding web of undersea cables, but this industry has traditionally been lightly regulated and involves a wide range of public and private stakeholders. However, data generation and use is growing exponentially and in ways that make these networks more important than ever. Greater multilateral policy coordination could be necessary, and a good place to begin is with close allies.

Please join Carnegie to hear U.S. and Japanese specialists discuss recent developments in undersea cable development, financing, security issues, and bilateral and multilateral policy coordination. Carnegie’s James L. Schoff will moderate.

Mitsuhiro Hishida

Mitsuhiro Hishida is deputy director general for international economic affairs in the Global Strategy Bureau of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan.

Motoyoshi Tokioka

Motoyoshi Tokioka is executive director of global sales, submarine networks, for NEC Corporation.

Motohiro Tsuchiya

Motohiro Tsuchiya is dean of the Faculty of Policy Management and a professor in the Graduate School of Media and Governance at Keio University.

Irene S. Wu

Irene S. Wu is an expert on the global politics, history, and regulation of communications technology. Her current research is on measuring soft power in the international system.

Tim Stronge

Tim Stronge is vice president of research at TeleGeography. His responsibilities span across many of our research practices including network infrastructure, bandwidth demand modeling, cross-border traffic flows, and telecom services pricing.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.