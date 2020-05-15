event
Coronavirus and the Future of Indian Foreign Policy

Fri. May 15th, 2020
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is altering the global landscape. On the one hand it has exacerbated economic competition between countries, while on the other hand it has also created opportunities for countries to work together and lead multilateral responses to tackle the challenges stemming from the disease. In the friction between domestic interests and international cooperation, what goals will India prioritize in its foreign policy decisions? How will the country realign its geopolitical interests in a shifting world order?

We hosted a virtual discussion with Indrani Bagchi, Vijay Chauthaiwale, Suhasini Haidar, and Ashok Malik, where they examined the implications of the coronavirus pandemic for Indian foreign policy. The discussion was moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.

Indrani Bagchi

Indrani Bagchi is the diplomatic editor of Times of India. Indrani covers daily news on foreign affairs, the foreign office, as well as interpreting and analyzing global trends with an Indian perspective. She writes news stories; opinion articles; news features; and a blog, "Globespotting". She covers India, US, China, Pakistan, terrorism, nuclear weapons, and national security issues, among others. She joined the Times of India in 2004. Earlier, Indrani was associate editor for India Today, a premier news magazine. Indrani started her journalism career at The Statesman, where she was the weekend editor, before moving to The Economic Times in Calcutta to edit the Metro Magazine. Having graduated from Loreto College, Calcutta University, Indrani has been a Reuters Fellow at Oxford University. In 2010, Indrani was awarded the Chang Lin-Tien fellowship by the Asia Foundation to study US-China relations at Brookings Institution, Washington DC. She is a Fellow of the third class of the Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

Suhasini Haidar

Suhasini Haidar is the national editor and diplomatic affairs editor of The Hindu, one of India’s oldest and most respected national dailies.

Ashok Malik is a partner at The Asia Group and Chair of its New Delhi-based subsidiary in India where he leads the firm’s in-market business strategy and services.

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.