Coronavirus and the Future of Indian Foreign Policy

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is altering the global landscape. On the one hand it has exacerbated economic competition between countries, while on the other hand it has also created opportunities for countries to work together and lead multilateral responses to tackle the challenges stemming from the disease. In the friction between domestic interests and international cooperation, what goals will India prioritize in its foreign policy decisions? How will the country realign its geopolitical interests in a shifting world order?

We hosted a virtual discussion with Indrani Bagchi, Vijay Chauthaiwale, Suhasini Haidar, and Ashok Malik, where they examined the implications of the coronavirus pandemic for Indian foreign policy. The discussion was moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.

Speakers

Indrani Bagchi

Indrani Bagchi is the diplomatic editor at the Times of India.

Vijay Chauthaiwale

Vijay Chauthaiwale is in-charge of the Department of Foreign Affairs at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Suhasini Haidar

Suhasini Haidar is the national editor and diplomatic affairs editor at the Hindu.

Ashok Malik

Ashok Malik is the policy advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Moderators

Rudra Chaudhuri

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His primary research interests include the diplomatic history of South Asia and contemporary security issues.