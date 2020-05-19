Grand Tamasha Live

Carnegie’s weekly podcast on Indian politics and policy—Grand Tamasha—will be hosting its first-ever “live” broadcast on YouTube. For this special episode, host Milan Vaishnav of Carnegie will be joined by experts Sadanand Dhume and Tanvi Madan to discuss India’s battle to contain the novel coronavirus, the Modi government’s latest economic package, and the pandemic’s foreign policy fall-out. The trio will also answer viewers’ real-time questions on India.

Grand Tamasha is a weekly podcast produced by the Carnegie Endowment (in conjunction with the Hindustan Times) and hosted by Senior Fellow Milan Vaishnav.

Sadanand Dhume

Sadanand Dhume is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a South Asia columnist for the Wall Street Journal.

Tanvi Madan

Tanvi Madan is the director of The India Project and senior fellow for foreign policy and the Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, D.C.