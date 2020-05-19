event

Grand Tamasha Live

Tue. May 19th, 2020
Live Online

Carnegie’s weekly podcast on Indian politics and policy—Grand Tamasha—will be hosting its first-ever “live” broadcast on YouTube. For this special episode, host Milan Vaishnav of Carnegie will be joined by experts Sadanand Dhume and Tanvi Madan to discuss India’s battle to contain the novel coronavirus, the Modi government’s latest economic package, and the pandemic’s foreign policy fall-out. The trio will also answer viewers’ real-time questions on India.

Grand Tamasha is a weekly podcast produced by the Carnegie Endowment (in conjunction with the Hindustan Times) and hosted by Senior Fellow Milan Vaishnav. Each week, the show breaks down the latest developments in Indian politics, economics, foreign policy, society, and culture for a global audience.

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program and the host of the Grand Tamasha podcast at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption and governance, state capacity, distributive politics, and electoral behavior. He also conducts research on the Indian diaspora.

Tanvi Madan is a senior fellow in the Center for Asia Policy Studies in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution. She explores India’s role in the world and its foreign policy, focusing in particular on India’s relations with China and the United States.