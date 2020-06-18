Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Politics, Rights, and Global Dynamics

Registration
In many countries, the pandemic is providing justifications for crackdowns on rights, changes in law, and postponement of elections. What is happening in Egypt? And will the pandemic lead to any changes in its regional and global relationships?
Khaled Mansour
Khaled Mansour is an independent writer and consultant on issues of human rights, humanitarian aid, and development.
Mai El-Sadany
Mai El-Sadany is the managing director as well as legal and judicial director at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.
Michael Wahid Hanna
Michael Wahid Hanna is a senior fellow at The Century Foundation and a nonresident senior fellow at the Reiss Center on Law and Security at New York University School of Law.
Amr Hamzawy
Amr Hamzawy is a nonresident senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a senior research scholar in the Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law at Stanford University.
Virtual Event Series
This event is one of a three-part virtual event series. Other events in the series include:
Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Health and Economic Effects
June 11, 2020
10:00 to 11:15 a.m. EDT
Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Enduring Mega Challenges
June 25, 2020
10:00 to 11:15 a.m. EDT