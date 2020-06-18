Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Politics, Rights, and Global Dynamics

In many countries, the pandemic is providing justifications for crackdowns on rights, changes in law, and postponement of elections. What is happening in Egypt? And will the pandemic lead to any changes in its regional and global relationships?

Khaled Mansour

Khaled Mansour is an independent writer and consultant on issues of human rights, humanitarian aid, and development.

Mai El-Sadany

Mai El-Sadany is the managing director as well as legal and judicial director at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

Michael Wahid Hanna

Michael Wahid Hanna is a senior fellow at The Century Foundation and a nonresident senior fellow at the Reiss Center on Law and Security at New York University School of Law.

Amr Hamzawy

Amr Hamzawy is a nonresident senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a senior research scholar in the Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law at Stanford University.

Virtual Event Series

This event is one of a three-part virtual event series. Other events in the series include:

Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Health and Economic Effects

June 11, 2020

10:00 to 11:15 a.m. EDT

Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Enduring Mega Challenges

June 25, 2020

10:00 to 11:15 a.m. EDT