event

Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Politics, Rights, and Global Dynamics

Thu. June 18th, 2020
Carnegie Live

In many countries, the pandemic is providing justifications for crackdowns on rights, changes in law, and postponement of elections. What is happening in Egypt? And will the pandemic lead to any changes in its regional and global relationships?

Khaled Mansour

Khaled Mansour is an independent writer and consultant on issues of human rights, humanitarian aid, and development. 

Mai El-Sadany

Mai El-Sadany is the managing director as well as legal and judicial director at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

Michael Wahid Hanna 

Michael Wahid Hanna is a senior fellow at The Century Foundation and a nonresident senior fellow at the Reiss Center on Law and Security at New York University School of Law.

Amr Hamzawy

Amr Hamzawy is a nonresident senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a senior research scholar in the Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law at Stanford University.

Virtual Event Series

This event is one of a three-part virtual event series. Other events in the series include:

Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Health and Economic Effects
June 11, 2020
10:00 to 11:15 a.m. EDT

Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Enduring Mega Challenges
June 25, 2020
10:00 to 11:15 a.m. EDT

Political ReformCivil SocietyMiddle EastNorth AfricaEgypt
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Khaled Mansour

Khaled Mansour is an independent writer and consultant on issues of human rights, humanitarian aid, and development.

Mai El-Sadany

Former Junior Fellow, Middle East Program

Michael Wahid Wahid Hanna

Michael Wahid Hanna is a senior fellow at The Century Foundation and a nonresident senior fellow at the Reiss Center on Law and Security at New York University School of Law.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.