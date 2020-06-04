event

From COVID on: Testing Resilience in Central Asia

Thu. June 4th, 2020
Live Online

Like the rest of the world, Central Asian states and societies are being stress-tested by the COVID-19 pandemic. Can they withstand the storm? Where can one expect disruptions or fissures, and to what extent is persistence and muddling through possible? Are there any opportunities for positive change given the growing economic, social, and public health crises? Using the concept of resilience, this panel of experts will analyze the current state of affairs of and prospects for the five Central Asian countries.

This event is cosponsored by Harvard University’s Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Luca Anceschi

Luca Anceschiis a Senior Lecturer in Central Asian Studies (Central & East European Studies) at the School of Social & Political Sciences, University of Glasgow.

Asel Dooletkeldieva

Asel Dooletkeldieva is an Associate Research Fellow at OSCE Academy, Bishkek.

Nargis Kassenova

Nargis Kassenova is a Senior Fellow in the Program on Central Asia at the Davis Center as well as an Associate Professor at KIMEP University.

Bruce Pannier

Bruce Pannier is a Journalist at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Edward Schatz

Edward Schatz is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Toronto.

Paul Stronski

Paul Stronski is a Senior Fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Political ReformCentral AsiaKazakhstanKyrgyz RepublicTajikistanTurkmenistanUzbekistan
